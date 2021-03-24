Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $120,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

Shares of IFF opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.82 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

