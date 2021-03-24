Vantage Consulting Group Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after buying an additional 838,862 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $13,944,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 459,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.