Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,215 Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ebix by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ebix by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBIX opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $973.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

