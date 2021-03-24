The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.31 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.97.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

