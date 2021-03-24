CWM Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.90 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

