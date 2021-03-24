Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,566 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uxin were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 479,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

UXIN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.28. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

