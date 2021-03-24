Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

