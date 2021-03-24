Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $269.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.