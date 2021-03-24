Ancora Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $229,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,126. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $450.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

