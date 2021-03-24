Ancora Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $267.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.32 and a 200-day moving average of $265.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

