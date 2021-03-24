Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 40,466 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $80.07.

