British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,560 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.