Federated Hermes Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 282.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,767 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.33% of Hillenbrand worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

