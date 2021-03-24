Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,450 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 966,572 shares of company stock valued at $151,721,744.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.