Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,000 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

