American International Group Inc. Sells 6,616 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,321,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Exelixis by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

