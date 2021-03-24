MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MetLife by 7.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 180,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

