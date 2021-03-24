American International Group Inc. Sells 648 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after acquiring an additional 192,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 115.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

PEN opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.33 and a 1-year high of $314.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -980.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.