Federated Hermes Inc. Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 553,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 162.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,116 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $17,602,000.

Shares of NLSN opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

