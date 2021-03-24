5,079 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 524,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 182,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

