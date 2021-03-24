VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

