SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.80-2.00 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

