Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and traded as high as $23.44. Valhi shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 21,700 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $614.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Valhi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.