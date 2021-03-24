Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.62

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and traded as high as $53.49. Heineken shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 22,072 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Heineken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

