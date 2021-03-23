Analysts Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Target Price at $42.50

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.48. 150,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,794. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

