Fiii Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,778.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fiii has a total market cap of $183,941.62 and $1,778.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Fiii Profile

FIII is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

