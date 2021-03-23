Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 78.7% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $674.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00401062 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 970.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

