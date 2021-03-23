Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $30.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock valued at $283,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

