Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

SEPGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$3.82 during trading on Friday. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676. The company has a market capitalization of $313.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

