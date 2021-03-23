PegNet Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, PegNet has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $852,643.01 and $6,799.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.12 or 0.00468694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00062520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.14 or 0.00812779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00075712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

