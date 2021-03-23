Brokerages Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $14,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.61. 559,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

