Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Symrise stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,418. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

