Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WYGPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.74. Worley has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Worley’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

