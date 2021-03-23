BoringDAO Tops One Day Volume of $9.17 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BoringDAO has a market cap of $59.22 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $717.70 or 0.01312675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,511 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

