Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

OEZVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $$13.87 on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

