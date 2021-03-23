DomRaider Hits Market Capitalization of $1.45 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $783.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

DomRaider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

