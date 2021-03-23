iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Sells $171,625.00 in Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $5.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.96. The company had a trading volume of 405,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $197.40.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRBT. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.