Burt W. Podbere Sells 53,107 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $10,373,921.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Burt W. Podbere also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.60. 4,197,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

