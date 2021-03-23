Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, hitting $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,343. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.08 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

