BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0031 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 95.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001548 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,980,422,741 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

