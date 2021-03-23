Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.14.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

