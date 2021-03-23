Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.91 Billion

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $54,565.29 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,018.33 billion and $55.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.42 or 0.00946419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.43 or 0.00392982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060323 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,662,556 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

