ZBG Token Market Cap Reaches $9.64 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $251,138.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.79 or 0.00617219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023550 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZT is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.