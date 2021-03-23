Vidulum (VDL) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $442,762.03 and approximately $2,766.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

