$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HTGC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 512,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,328. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.