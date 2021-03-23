Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

GHLD traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. 35,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,894. Guild has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

