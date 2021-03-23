Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Sell

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 228,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,961. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

