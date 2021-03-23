Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Hits $0.0628 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $2.87 million and $1.49 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.07 or 0.00468529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00062441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00148720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.00794730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00051875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00075469 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.