Tezos Market Cap Hits $3.16 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $380.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Tezos token can now be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00007587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 764,178,044 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

