-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

VRCA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,088. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

